To ease Bank Holiday travel, National Highways will lift over 500 miles of roadworks from 23 August, making nearly 97 per cent of the network free from construction. This move aims to smooth journeys as thousands of motorists head out for the long weekend.
Drivers are reminded to follow the TRIP safety campaign: Top-up fuel, water, and oil; Rest every two hours; Inspect tyres and lights; Prepare by planning routes and checking traffic and weather updates.
Future of Roads Minister Lilian Greenwood praised the move, emphasizing the government’s commitment to a safe, reliable road network. Research shows nearly 18 per cent of drivers get less sleep before trips, often due to early departures, anxiety, excitement, or late-night preparations.
National Network Manager Dale Hipkiss highlighted that roads will be busier with popular destinations like seaside resorts and airports, “We anticipate the roads will be busier than usual this August Bank Holiday, with seaside resorts, airports and theme parks amongst some of the most popular destinations. People heading to Europe via the Kent ports for some last-minute sun should also check before they travel and leave plenty of extra time as routes in Kent are expected to be busier. “The lifting of roadworks will keep people moving, and some small checks, top-ups and rest as outlined in the TRIP guidance, are all things we encourage drivers to carry out before any long journey – not just during the Bank Holiday.”, Dale said.
Roadworks will be lifted by 6 am on 23 August and reinstated at 00:01 on 27 August. National Highways also recommends preparing a seasonal kit for hot weather, including plenty of water, food, sunblock, sunglasses, hats, and a mobile phone charger. Check the Met Office forecast for your journey to ensure a safe trip.