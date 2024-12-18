Dealing with constant physical pain and hunger are just some of the challenges para-athlete Jonny Huntington has been facing in his bid to become the first disabled person to ski solo and unsupported to the South Pole.
The 38-year-old explorer from Kingsbridge reached the critical half-way stage of his 566-mile expedition this week, saying “everything” ached, while admitting that warmer-than-anticipated weather had slowed progress.
“We were hoping to do it in 40 days, but we've got food and fuel for 47. The weather early on has been slightly warmer than we anticipated, so movement has generally been slower, but we're still well on track to finish within that safety margin.”
The aim was now to reach the South Pole “within the next 18-20 days” early in the New Year.
Mr Huntington, who suffered a devastating stroke in 2014 that left him with restricted movement down the left side, revealed that he was also battling with constant aches and pains.
“At the moment I'm managing some pretty significant swelling on the bottom of my left foot, which is the injured side, but if you come down here expecting to do a minimum of 40 days on the ice, your body is going to take a bit of a hammering.
“There is that constant worry that something could just suddenly break and it’s game over, but it’s also the nature of the beast. Part of my job as a disabled athlete is to manage that, and up to this point we’ve sort of managed it. As long as I can drag the rest of my carcass over the finish line, then that's fine,” he added.
Fighting off hunger pangs has also posed a challenge. “I'm in a pretty significant calorie deficit and I’m basically hungry all the time. So I’m plodding along during the day fantasizing about steak and red wine!”
Asked how he kept himself entertained, he said he listened to music, podcasts and audio books.
“It’s not been too bad. I haven't been speaking to people every day, but my expedition manager and I have exchanged text messages every day, and my sister's been in touch, too.”
As for his Christmas message to readers, friends and relatives, he said he was “just looking forward to taking a shower”.
“It's such a beautiful place to live that it will provide a stark contrast from 40 plus days of life in a tent. I’m just looking forward to getting back home, embracing life and relaxing after the trip.”