The world’s last seagoing paddle steamer, Waverley, will make a highly anticipated return to South West.
Scheduled from August 30 to Monday September 2, this will mark Waverley’s first visit to the region since the late 1990s and includes the first paddle steamer sailings from Penzance, Plymouth, and Falmouth this century. Additionally, the famous paddle steamer will make her inaugural sailing from the picturesque town of Fowey.
On Friday, August 30th, Waverley will make a grand return to Plymouth, participating in the Cattewater 150 celebrations to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Cattewater Harbour. Captain Richard Allan, Harbour Master and CEO of Cattewater Harbour Commissioners, expressed his enthusiasm: “Following a successful trial last October, we are delighted that PS Waverley will return to Plymouth as part of our harbour's anniversary year and the special Cattewater 150 celebrations.
“This iconic vessel will be berthed at the Barbican Landing Stage during her visit, facilitating easy access for passengers embarking on sailings."
Captain Dominic McCall, Master - PS Waverley, shared his excitement about the upcoming visit: "We are thrilled to bring Waverley back to Plymouth and the South West after such a long absence. This visit is particularly special as it includes an historic meeting with the Kingswear Castle on the River Dart. Our crew are very much looking forward to welcoming passengers aboard to experience the unique charm and history of the World's last seagoing paddle steamer."
On Saturday, August 31, will feature a historic meeting with Kingswear Castle, the UK’s only coal-fired paddle steamer, on the River Dart.
This first-ever encounter between the two iconic vessels promises a unique experience, with Kingswear Castle sailing to meet Waverley at the river's entrance.
On the evening of Saturday, August 31, Waverley will embark on a special cruise to Start Point, returning to Dartmouth for the spectacular Dartmouth Royal Regatta Fireworks. Passengers can enhance their experience by taking the Dartmouth Steam Railway from Paignton to connect with the evening cruise.
On Sunday, September 1, Waverley will offer an afternoon cruise from Plymouth for a picturesque sailing past Rame Head to the historic Eddystone Lighthouse, providing breathtaking views of the South Devon and South Cornwall coast.