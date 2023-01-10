As local elections draw to a close, it is important that people are aware of the new rules in place for voters across the UK.
The Government introduced a new ID scheme last year, which means that all voters will be required to produce a form of photo ID when voting at the polling station for the first time.
This comes under The Elections Act 2022, which was announced in December last year, and will introduce the requirement to show photo ID at UK Parliamentary elections, police and crime commissioner elections and at local elections in England.
The announcement of this shift in voting policy received some backlash, with some concerned that there would not be enough time to implement the ID requirement.
The chair of the Local Government Association said in December 2022, “there is insufficient time to do this ahead of the May 2023 elections, and for this reason are calling for the introduction of voter ID requirements to be delayed.”
However, the Government has said that they remain committed to delivering voter ID in time for the local 2023 elections and these new identification rules will be in place for the elevtions due to take place across England on May 4th. Scotland and Wales and any local areas that don’t have local elections will see the rules come into effect for the next general election.
The forms of ID that will be accepted for voting are as follows:
A passport issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, an EEA state or a Commonwealth country
A driving licence issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man or an EEA state
A biometric Immigration document
An identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)
Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card)
A Blue Badge
A national identity card issued by an EEA state
An Older Person’s Bus Pass
A disabled person’s Bus Pass
An Oyster 60+ card
A Freedom Pass
A Scottish National Entitlement card issued in Scotland
A 60 and Over Welsh Concessionary Travel card issued in Wales
A Disabled Person’s Welsh Concessionary Travel Card issued in Wales
A Senior Smart Pass issued in Northern Ireland
A Registered Blind Smart Pass or Blind Person’s Smart Pass issued in Northern Ireland
A War Disablement SmartPass or War Disabled SmartPass issued In Northern Ireland
A 60+ SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland
A Half Fare Smart Pass issued in Northern Ireland
An Electoral Identity Card issued In Northern Ireland
A Voter Authority Certificate or a temporary Voter Authority Certificate