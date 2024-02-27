“When I first started out, there'd be a man here with a spool of tape, hoping, you know, that he had a spare tape if that should run out. So filmmaking in those days, when I first started, was all about the fact that you had this stock and you had to be very careful because if you're taking all the stock all the way to India or to the back, you know, into the middle of a desert somewhere, you want to be able to know that you've got enough there and how you're going to shoot that stock. Now, you know, you have a chip.