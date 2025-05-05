The Lib Dems are celebrating in Devon after winning the most seats in the Devon County Council elections – but no party has overall control.
Sixty seats in 58 council divisions were up for election in Devon – with two divisions, Exmouth and Broadclyst, having two elected councillors each.
The Liberal Democrats (Lib Dems) won the majority of seats, 27, but they did not reach the threshold of more than 50 per cent – more than 31 – required to give the party overall control of the council.
Reform UK also had a good night, winning 18 seats.
It was, though, a disastrous day for the Conservative Party, which previously had overall control, but ended election day with seven councillors.
The Green Party won six seats with two going to independent candidates. The Labour Party won no seats.
There are an interesting few weeks ahead now as each grouping holds talks in a bid to agree a coalition.
The full results are:
Alphington & Cowick, Neil Stevens, Reform UK; Ashburton & Buckfastleigh, Stuart Rogers, Conservative; Axminster, Paul Hayward, Independent; Barnstaple North, Syed Jusef, Liberal Democrats; Barnstaple South, Caroline Leaver, Liberal Democrats; Bickleigh & Wembury, Tony Carson, Conservative; Bideford East, Mark Barry, Reform UK; Bideford West & Hartland, Robin Julian, Reform UK; Bovey Rural, Sally Morgan, Liberal Democrats; Braunton Rural, Graham Bell, Liberal Democrats; Broadclyst, Henry Gent, Green Party; Broadclyst, Nat Vanstone, Reform UK; Chudleigh & Teign Valley, Richard Keeling, Liberal Democrats; Chulmleigh & Landkey, Ed Tyldesley, Liberal Democrats; Combe Martin Rural, Andrea Davis, Conservative; Crediton, Jim Cairney, Liberal Democrats; Creedy, Taw & Mid Exe, Steve Keable, Liberal Democrats; Cullompton & Bradninch, James Buczkowski, Liberal Democrats; Dartmouth & Marldon, Simon Rake, Liberal Democrats; Dawlish, Rosie Dawson, Liberal Democrats; Duryard & Pennsylvania, Michael Mitchell, Liberal Democrats; Exminster & Haldon, Alan Connett, Liberal Democrats; Exmouth, Helen Brown, Reform UK; Exmouth, Jeffrey Trail, Conservative.
Exmouth & Budleigh Salterton Coastal, Nick Hookway, Liberal Democrats; Exwick & St Thomas, Tony Stevens, Reform UK; Feniton & Honiton, Richard Jefferies, Liberal Democrats; Fremington Rural, Frank Biederman, Liberal Democra; Hatherleigh & Chagford, Sue Davies, Reform UK; Heavitree & Whipton Barton,Jack Eade, Green Party; Holsworthy Rural, Lynne Rowsell, Reform UK; Ilfracombe, Sara Wilson, Green Party; Ipplepen & The Kerswells, Heather Horner, Reform UK; Ivybridge, Victor Abbott, Liberal Democrats; Kingsbridge,Julian Brazil, Liberal Democrats; Kingsteignton & Teign Estuary, Tony Dempster, Reform UK; Newton Abbot North Jacqueline Fry, Reform UK; Newton Abbot South, Mick Cockerham, Reform UK; Northam, Dermot McGeough, Conservative; Okehampton Rural, James Grainger, Reform UK; Otter Valley,Jessica Bailey,Independent; Pinhoe & Mincinglake, Edward Hill, Reform UK; Salcombe, Louise Wainwright, Liberal Democrats; Seaton & Colyton, Paul Arnott, Liberal Democrats; Sidmouth, Denise Bickley, Liberal Democrats.
South Brent & Yealmpton, Daniel Thomas, Liberal Democrats; South Molton, Richard Hopley, Reform UK; St David’s & Haven Banks, Andy Ketchin, Green Party; St Sidwells & St James, Thomas Richardson, Green Part; Tavistock Debo Sellis, Conservative; Teignmouth David Cox, Liberal Democrats; Tiverton East, Neale Raleigh ,Reform UK; Tiverton West, Steve Lodge, Liberal Democrats; Torrington Rural, Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin, Liberal Democrats; Totnes & Dartington,Jacqi Hodgson, Green Party; Wearside & Topsham, Andrew Leadbetter, Conservative; Whimple & Blackdown, Cathy Connor, Liberal Democrats, Willand & Uffculme, Simon Clist, Liberal Democrats; Wonford & St Loyes,Angela Nash, Reform UK; Yelverton Rural, Michael Fife Cook, Reform UK.