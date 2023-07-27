Have you seen missing Yelverton man Peter Lawrey?
Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 55-year-old man who has been reported missing from Yelverton.
Officers are concerned for the welfare of Peter Lawrey who was last seen at his home around 10pm on Tuesday 25 July.
Searches and enquiries are ongoing in an effort to locate Mr Lawrey, who is known to frequent Dartmoor near his home.
The public are being asked to look out for him and to report any sightings to police.
Mr Lawrey is described as white, 6ft 3ins tall and of large build. He has dark grey hair and is believed to be wearing a dark-coloured T shirt, dark blue jeans and a dark jacket.
He is believed to be carrying a large rucksack and has a camouflage blanket with him.
Anyone who sees Mr Lawrey or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police via 999, quoting log number 732 of 26/07/23.