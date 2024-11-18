Bus users in the South Hams should soon see improvements to services.
The Department for Transport is allocating £11.6m for Devon County Council dedicated to the buses.
The money comes from a £955 million fund earmarked to support bus services until 2026.
Marking a further step in the government’s mission to deliver growth across the UK, Transport Secretary, Louise Haigh has confirmed £712 million funding for local authorities to improve bus services, and a further £243 million for bus operators – a longstanding grant paid to keep fares lower and services more frequent than they would otherwise be.
Every region in England will benefit from the funding– but particularly those areas which have been historically underserved, like rural areas and small towns.