The inaugural MANdate Men's Conference is set to take place on Saturday, September 14. Attendees can expect a day filled with honest discussions, personal stories, and opportunities for reflection, as well as a chance to enjoy good food and fellowship.
The conference, themed around the idea of "stepping up and stepping out," will feature two prominent guest speakers: Justyn Rees Larcombe, a former British Army officer turned author, and William Petty, a Cognitive Behavioural Therapist and Mindset Coach.
Larcombe will share his powerful story of overcoming addiction, while Petty will delve into the complexities of the male psyche and the struggles men face in today’s world.
Organiser of the MANdate group Paul Leather explained the origin of the group and how it got to where it is today saying: “The idea for MANdate started In 2012 a group of men from Kingsbridge, South Devon, travelled to Nidderdale in North Yorkshire to attend an Angus Buchan ‘Mighty Men’ Rally. Listening to the South African evangelist exalt us to find our identity as Christian men was hugely compelling. Not only were we inspired by Angus Buchan’s faithful Christian message, but we also witnessed a miracle among us, as one member of our group was set free from his addiction to alcohol.”
“Some years later, in the Summer of 2016 MANdate was born. The meaning of a mandate is a ‘given instruction’ but we also chose it as the name for our group where men can simply get together to talk, listen and grow. The first MANdate was a picturesque walk in the sunshine around the beautiful Snapes Point near Salcombe. Now, eight years and a multitude of gatherings later, we are 'stepping up and stepping out' with a conference open to any men around Devon... and beyond!Many of us are Christians but we're all very different and on our own personal journeys through life. Getting together allows us the freedom and the opportunity to get to know each other on a deeper and more significant level, exploring our own faith where there is one or finding out more about faith where there isn't.”
Commenting on making the conference all-inclusive, Paul said: "We have two compelling speakers who have important stories to share, and we have a whole day of listening and sharing 'where we're at' as men. No one HAS to share or disclose anything, but if they do, it will be in complete confidence... What is shared in the room, stays in the room."
"There will be guys there from all over Devon—many will not know each other—but they will all be on their own individual journeys. The conference will be punctuated by delicious food: breakfast baps, an Indian-inspired lunch of curries, and an afternoon 'cakey tea!'"
Justyn Rees Larcombe, whose story and talks are world-renowned, is one of the speakers who will appear at the conference. Paul said: "I simply asked Justyn if he'd be involved, and he said 'yes' right away! I hadn't spoken to him in 10 years, but his name popped into my head, and he caught the vision for what we are doing and wants to be a part of it. I'm so pleased, as Justyn's story is incredibly powerful and very inspiring."
Paul added: "We want men to leave the conference walking that bit taller, knowing that they are loved for who they are and not for what they do. We want to see robust, accountable relationships being made and sustained into the future. We want men to 'come clean' about some of the things they need to confess and for them to receive forgiveness, practical help, and understanding. We want them to be able to let go of the things that aren't important and to embrace all the things that are. We want them to 'step up and step out' as authentic men, to be the men that we believe God intended us to be."
There are still some spaces available for the conference. It will be held at Kingsbridge Methodist Church on Saturday, September 14th, from 9:00 AM until 5:30 PM. The cost is £25 per person, and you can sign up by emailing [email protected]