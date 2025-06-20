People in and around Ivybridge are being told to prepare for an unforgettable night of comedy
Renowned Irish comedian, Andrew Maxwell, will be headlining the upcoming comedy night at Ivybridge Watermark.
About Andrew Maxwell: Andrew is a celebrated stand-up comedian and the distinctive voice behind MTV's hit show Ex on the Beach.
With a career spanning over two decades, he's graced numerous television and radio programmes, including BBC's Mock the Week, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, and The News Quiz.
Beyond the screen, Andrew is a founder of the Altitude Comedy Festival, staged in the Alps every spring.
The event is at 7.30pm on Saturday July 19 at the Watermark.
