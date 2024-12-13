The NHS in Devon is reminding residents of the importance of getting their COVID-19 vaccination to avoid becoming unwell over Christmas.
Since October 2024, more than 250,000 people across Devon have been vaccinated against COVID-19. However, the National Booking System will close on 20 December, which is why eligible people are being encouraged to book as soon as possible.
Outreach teams will offer ‘mop-up’ vaccinations through January.
Devon GP Dr Alex Degan, who is also Primary Care Medical Director at NHS Devon, said: “Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 this winter is really important to avoid getting seriously ill.
“COVID-19 can still be dangerous for those most vulnerable, so it is vital people come forward for a jab if eligible. You can book using the national booking system through the NHS app, by calling 119, or by visiting the NHS website where there is a list of walk-in sites across the country that you can go to without an appointment.”
More than 500,000 people in Devon are eligible for a COVID-19 jab this winter, including those aged 75 and over, people with a weakened immune system and older adult care home residents.
Dr Alex Degan, added: “It is fantastic that 10 weeks since the launch of the winter vaccination campaign, so many eligible people have already come forward to receive their vital protection.
COVID-19 vaccination is an important part of protecting yourself if you're at increased risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19.
The COVID-19 vaccines are offered because viruses change and protection fades over time. It's important to top up your protection if you're eligible.
Getting the COVID-19 vaccine can: help reduce your risk of getting severe symptoms, help you recover more quickly if you catch COVID-19, help reduce your risk of having to go to hospital or dying from COVID-19 and protect against different types of COVID-19 virus.