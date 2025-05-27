The achievements of some of the incredible people who work at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust have been recognised at the annual Our People Awards Celebration.
The event, held at the Imperial Hotel on Thursday, May 22 2025 brought together around 240 health and care professionals who had won staff recognition awards during the past year, including winners of the DAISY Award for nurses and midwives; speciality, specialists and associate specialist (SAS) doctors, resident doctors, and Allied Health Professionals.
Joe Teape, Chief Executive of Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust, who co-hosted the event, said: “This celebration is one of the highlights of our year, as it allows us to reflect on the extraordinary contributions of our people it is a powerful reminder of the dedication, compassion, and professionalism that exists throughout our organisation.
“Whether on the frontline or behind the scenes, each and every one of our people plays a vital role in delivering the outstanding care and support our communities rely on. I’m incredibly proud of their passion, kindness and commitment. It’s a privilege to recognise the incredible contributions of our people, whose work embodies our values.”
As well as celebrating award winners from the past year, Jasmine Li-Barker, a senior sister working in the emergency department; and the Surgical Receiving Unit were announced as the winners of the prestigious Our People’s Choice Awards, chosen by public vote in recognition of those who have made a lasting difference through their care and compassion.
The People Partner Award was presented to the Coastal Adult Social Care Team, recognising the impact of colleagues from partner organisations who go the extra mile to support people who use NHS and social care services or their carers. The Charity Champion Award was presented to Amy Postance, a senior sister in the paediatric Emergency Department, for her outstanding fundraising efforts in support of the Torbay and South Devon NHS Charity.
The evening was only made possible thanks to the generous support of event sponsors Nevada Construction, Bailey Partnership, Civica, Wandsworth, SDS, Hulley and Kirkwood, Arque, and Kier. Guests enjoyed a celebratory dinner with live music and dancing, a well-deserved night to relax and reflect on a year of remarkable work.
The People Awards Celebration continues to be a highlight in the organisation’s calendar, reflecting the importance of recognising the people who go above and beyond, truly making a difference in the lives of patients, families, and colleagues alike.
If you have received exceptional care or support from someone at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust, you can nominate them for an Our People’s Choice Award at Our People Awards - Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust.
One of the first NHS Trusts in England to integrate acute, community and adult social care, Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust has been delivering joined-up services since 2015. It provides high-quality care to around 292,000 residents – and a further 100,000 visitors during the summer months.
