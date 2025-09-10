Ivybridge Community College have iorganised a couple of Year 6 Open Evenings.
They will take place between 5.30pm and 7.15pn on Tuesday September 30 and Wednesday September 24.
Parents and students are welcome to attend either date and they ask you to book your tickets for your preferred date using the following link:
Ivybridge Community College is a publicly funded non-fee paying mixed comprehensive secondary school for children in Ivybridge and the surrounding area.
The College teaches students from Years 7 to 13 (aged 11 to 18) and offers outstanding education for all.
It aims to provide an integrated, comprehensive curriculum in an environment where the whole learning experience is one of opportunity, endeavour, achievement and excellence.
