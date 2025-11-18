Ivybridge Community College has started its new Reading Mentoring Programme today
They have paired enthusiastic Year 12 students with Year 7 students to boost reading fluency, comprehension, and confidence.
The LRC was buzzing with a fantastic atmosphere as 25 pairs embarked on their reading journey together.
For the next half-term, these pairs will be diving into books chosen by the Year 7s during lesson time.
This initiative isn't just about improving reading ability; it's about fostering a genuine love for reading and encouraging reading for pleasure.
Ivybridge Community College is a state-funded secondary school and academy.
Located on the southern slopes of Dartmoor, it takes students from the surrounding 100 square miles (260 km2) of the South Hams, from 14 contributory primary schools.
