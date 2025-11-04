Poppies are carved into the wrought-iron railings outside, and military memorabilia adorns the walls. More than that, in recent months the club has experienced a new lease of veteran life. A new branch of the Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club (AFVBC) has been formed, bringing together veterans of all ages and from all three services to share breakfast and banter, make friends, and exchange experiences of both Service and civilian life.
These are their voices – veterans spanning seventy years of service who have taken part in campaigns across the globe. Common threads run through their reflections: honour, dignity, selflessness, and a deep respect for the contribution of others.
Dan Mason, 17 Port and Maritime Regiment RLC – Dan (40), co-founder of the AFVBC in Kingsbridge, says that for him, Remembrance is about “honouring sacrifice”.
Alvin Wilson, ex-Corps of Royal Engineers: “For ex and serving military personnel, Remembrance is not just one day to remember, but every day for the rest of their lives.”
George Derek Dawson, ex-Royal Corps of Signals: “It’s a time to remember the brave men and women of the far-flung British Empire who came to the Mother Country’s aid in two World Wars, and put their lives on the line in the name of freedom.”
Andrew Barnard OBE, late Royal Artillery, recalls: “In my experience of participating in commemoration services in many parts of the world and with many other armies, I believe we are probably one of the few nations that commemorates all war dead – not just our own – which I find very special.”
Charlie Trinick Lewis, who served 24 years in the WRNS and Royal Navy, reflects: “Remembrance is a time for us all to stop, think, reflect and never forget. It’s not just for one particular day in November; throughout the year, I remember all the people I served with, especially those no longer with us.
“We had some great times together, made wonderful memories, shared laughter and tears, good times and bad – sometimes, really bad. We will always be a family, the Armed Forces, and to lose a member of that family is heart-wrenching. We never forget.”
Alan Goldsmith (94), Royal Fusiliers (National Service) and ten years in the Territorial Army with the Parachute Regiment: “I was proud to be at the Menin Gate for the 70th anniversary of Armistice Day, alongside the Duke of Kent and the President of the Royal British Legion, to continue the tribute to the fallen of both World Wars, and to those who have died since in far too many parts of the world.”
For most veterans, the Act of Remembrance is sacrosanct – for others, it is a time too painful to endure.
Churches across the South Hams will hold services of Remembrance on Sunday 9 November, observing the silence at 11.00am.
The main parade in Kingsbridge will start from the Town Square at 10.40am, followed by the service of Remembrance at the War Memorial. The Reverend Jax will preside, and wreaths will be laid on behalf of veterans and community groups.
There will also be a service at the War Memorial on Armistice Day, Tuesday 11 November, at 11.00am.
