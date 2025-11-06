Kingsbridge Community Garden have organised an exhibition and coffee morning featuring artwork and photographs following summer visits to the garden in Fore Street by both Kingsbridge & South Hams Art Club and Kingsbridge Camera Club.
It also features a photographic display of unusual insect visitors to the Community Garden and images of wild flowers from the Swiss alps.
There will be coffee and homemade cake in exchange for a donation to support the work of the Community Garden.
10am to 12 noon at Dodbrooke Parish Hall.
They are looking for new volunteers to help the garden going into the future.
