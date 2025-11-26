It was an outstanding display of endurance and speed at the recent Plymouth & West Devon Schools Cross Country Championships. Ivybridge Community College students achieved some phenomenal results against tough competition.

Senior & Inter Girls/Boys Highlights:

• Luke Hayes: 1st Place (Senior Boys - SB) Gold

• Sophie Gilvear: 2nd Place (Senior Girls - SG) Silver

• Grace Gokhale: 5th Place (Inter Girls - IG)

Junior & Year 7 Standouts:

• Iona Boyne: 3rd Place (Junior) Bronze

• Lowenna Boyne: 5th Place (Junior)

• Harriet Rogers: 6th Place (Junior)

• Dougal Buzza: 8th Place (Junior)

• Ismey Keizer Roberts (Year 7): 10th Place

• Arthur Nicholson (Year 7): 10th Place

A spokesperson said: “Excellent commitment and grit was shown by every runner.

“The future of Cross Country looks incredibly strong.”