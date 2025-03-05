The Ivybridge community can now have their say on the future of its local market, as part of South Hams District Council’s work to help the local economy thrive and prosper.
Last year, over 700 Ivybridge residents and business owners shared their views on what they want and need for their town when they took part in the Council’s public consultation.
The feedback from local people has helped shape a Community Economic Plan (CEP) for Ivybridge, setting out clear actions to help boost the economy, with one being to improve the local market.
South Hams District Council’s, Executive Member for Economic Development, Cllr John Birch, said: “Local markets are often at the heart of a community, and it is important Ivybridge is getting what it needs from theirs.
“We want to transform the local economy and support our high streets and businesses; this is set out in our Council Plan and our ambition for all towns across the South Hams.
“By improving our local markets, we can support small businesses to thrive and encourage more people to visit and enjoy the wonderful things our towns have to offer.”
Residents, market stallholders and visitors can now have their say on what they want from Ivybridge Market by taking part in a survey online at www.myivybridge.commonplace.is or by popping along to chat to the Council at Glanville Mill Car Park on Friday March 14 and Saturday March 15 between 9.30am and 12.30pm.
Ivybridge Saturday Market is held on the last Saturday of the month at Glanvilles Mill car park, the Artisan Market with the best of crafts and baking at the Watermark on the first Saturday of the month and Ivybridge Market on Thursdays at Glanvilles Mill car park.