Ivybridge girl named local hero
Subscribe newsletter
A six year old little girl from Ivybridge has been named a Local Morrison’s Hero for saving her mum’s life.
Laila Williams calm and quick actions prevented her from getting sepsis.
Claire Williams suffered the medical emergency at home on April 22. She was breathing quickly and panicking so Laila phoned her nan who called an ambulance.
She had been suffering from health problems after having a traumatic time since giving birth. Her uterus had attached to her bowel which had perforated meaning her body was poisoning itself.
Claire said: “I remember at the time when I was in exceptional pain and distress asking Laila calmly to try and unlock the door and could see she was very frightened I just kept saying it’s ok, it’s going to be ok, Mummy just needs you to be super brave and try and unlock the doors to let the paramedics in. She was amazing and followed all of my instructions exactly even though she was very scared.
I can’t even express how proud I am of Laila, she’s an exceptional human being and I’m truly blessed she’s my daughter. She will forever be “My Hero”.
Laila was presented with a certificate and a hamper of goodies at the Kingsbridge branch of Kingsbridge by Morrisons Community Champion Ben Holt.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |