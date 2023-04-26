An outstanding volunteer from Ivybridge who covers 16 counties and islands across the South West has been recognised by Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort as part of the official Coronation celebrations in conjunction with Royal Voluntary Service.
Laura Cottey is the Chief Commissioner for Girlguiding South West England and has been recognised for her contribution and crowned a Coronation Champion. This follows a call out to the nation to nominate their volunteer heroes who are going the extra mile.
Almost 5000 entries were received, with nominations made for individuals aged 14 up to 103 across eight award categories.
The Coronation Champions Awards invited people across the UK to nominate their local volunteering heroes who are going the extra mile.
Laura impressed judges with her commitment and dedication to the charity alongside juggling her job in the Royal Navy, being a Phd student, volunteering at Salisbury District Hospital and looking after her young child.
As their most senior lead volunteer, Laura leads over 45,000 girls and over 11,000 volunteers.
From leading on a national step-by-step guide to getting back to guiding after the pandemic which supported adult volunteers to minimise losses, driving the strategic direction of the region in exceptional experiences and youth participation, to developing the 18-30 age group into new region leads, Laura is an inspirational, positive role-model, always willing to help and go above and beyond.
She receives a certificate signed by their Majesties the King and Queen Consort, a special pin badge and an invitation to a Coronation event.
Commenting on becoming a Coronation Champion, Laura said, “I am delighted to have been named a Coronation Champion for my role as a volunteer and Chief Commissioner for Girlguiding South West England. I have had the privilege of volunteering alongside some incredible people during my time in Girlguiding all working so hard in their local communities to support and empower girls and young women. Volunteering has given me some amazing opportunities and experiences and I encourage anyone thinking about it to take that first step and find out more about volunteering today”.
For more information about volunteering with Girlguiding in South West England, visit https://www.girlguidingsouthwest.org.uk/join-us