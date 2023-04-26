Commenting on becoming a Coronation Champion, Laura said, “I am delighted to have been named a Coronation Champion for my role as a volunteer and Chief Commissioner for Girlguiding South West England. I have had the privilege of volunteering alongside some incredible people during my time in Girlguiding all working so hard in their local communities to support and empower girls and young women. Volunteering has given me some amazing opportunities and experiences and I encourage anyone thinking about it to take that first step and find out more about volunteering today”.