Ivybridge man amongst those charged with murder

Police have charged two men following a death on the A38 at St Budeaux on the evening of Thursday May 12.

Police had previously charged Benjamin Parry, aged 42, from Devonport, Plymouth, with murder. He remains on remand awaiting trial.

Following an investigation, a further two individuals have now been charged in connection to this matter.

Thomas Pawley, aged 32, from Ivybridge, and Chad Brading, aged 36, from Plymouth, have both been charged with murder.

Both men are due to appear before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Friday June 10.