Police are concerned for the welfare of a 41-year-old man who has been reported missing from the Ivybridge area.
Oliver Wright was last seen on Monday morning.
Oliver is a white male, of stocky build and around 6ft 2ins tall. He has dark brown hair and a beard.
He was last seen wearing a red OEX waterproof coat, dark blue jeans, dark baseball cap and dark trainers. He also had a backpack on which is very distinctive as it has multiple colourful logos on.
Oliver speaks with a Scottish accent, and he has a large scar that sits in his hair line from his left ear to the right ear. He has a tattoo on his left hand and a large ‘yin and yang’ symbol on his right hand.
He may have changed his coat to one that is green in colour.
Searches and enquiries remain ongoing to locate Oliver.
Anyone who sees Oliver or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police on 999 quoting log 0551 of 30/10/23.