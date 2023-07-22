AN IVYBRIDGE man has been sent to the Crown Court for trial on charges of assault, criminal damage and possessing an offensive weapon.
David Copley, aged 21, of Seldons Close, Ugborough, Ivybridge, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault by beating another man in Ugborough. He also denies a charge of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.
He was also charged with causing criminal damage to a caravan and motor vehicle and possessing an offensive weapon, a hammer, in a public place.
South and West Devon Magistrates' Court sent him for trial at the Crown Court on August 21. He was remanded in custody.