An Ivybridge man has be jailed for terrorism offences.
Harry Parris from Wrangaton Road, Bittaford, was sentenced to two years and nine months' imprisonment, after which he will serve one year on extended licence.
Parris pleaded guilty to four counts of encouragement of terrorism under the Terrorism Act 2006.
He was also found guilty of possession of a document or record containing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism contrary to the Terrorism Act 2000.
The 22-year-old admitted to publishing statements which could be useful to committing or preparing an act of terrorism and possessing documents including bomb and gun making manuals which were of an extreme right-wing ideology.
Detective Chief Superintendent Olly Wright said: “We have worked closely with our colleagues in Counter Terrorism Policing South West (CTPSW) to secure the evidence that ensured a strong case against Parris.
“Publishing statements supporting toxic, terrorist ideology, and being in possession of documents like bomb-making manuals are extremely serious offences.
“The evidence gathered gave him no option but to admit to these offences.”
Chief Superintendent Roy Linden, the Devon and Cornwall Police Commander for South Devon, said: “We will always treat matters relating to terrorism and extremism seriously, and thoroughly investigate any use of the internet to spread hate and dangerous material.
“These matters are both concerning and serious, but thankfully on this occasion there was no reference or threat to the local community in South Devon.
“If you are concerned about someone’s behaviour you are asked to call 101 or in an emergency, dial 999.”