Ivybridge Neighbourhood Support Team have carried out a test purchasing operation in the town utilising the Ivybridge Volunteer Police Cadets to check that shops in Ivybridge are complying with legislation and to make sure they're not selling vapes to under 18s.
They visited six shops in total and all of them challenged the 15 and 17 year volunteers, asking them for ID before refusing the sale of vapes.
They will be back soon conducting more of these test purchase operations.
Most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, which is highly addictive especially for teens. E-cigarettes and e-cigarette liquid may contain nicotine, even if they have been labelled ‘nicotine free’. One e-liquid pod can contain as much nicotine as a packet of cigarettes.
Nicotine exposure during the teenage years can harm brain development, which continues until about age 25. It can impact learning, memory and attention, and increase risk for future addiction to other drugs. Young people who use e-cigarettes may be more likely to go on to use regular cigarettes.
E-liquids can poison children and adults through swallowing or skin contact. Symptoms of nicotine poisoning include sweating, dizziness, vomiting and increased heart rate.
E-liquids can also be a danger to young children if inhaled, swallowed, or spilled on the skin. A young child can die from very small amounts of nicotine. The effects of nicotine poisoning can come on very quickly. If you think your child may have been exposed to nicotine, you should seek medical attention or call an ambulance immediately.
While scientists are still learning about the short and long-term health effects of using e-cigarettes, a recent outbreak of lung disease and deaths related to e-cigarette use in the United States demonstrates that e-cigarette aerosol can be harmful to the lungs. In the short term, using e-cigarettes may cause breathing difficulties and coughing.