It was an inspiring experience for the Year 7 students at Ivybridge Community College as they welcomed Nadia Gorton from Ubuntu Education to lead an interactive workshop in celebration of Black History Month.
The session was a powerful reminder of our college virtues of respect and compassion, encouraging students to engage with new ideas and perspectives.
Nadia created an environment where curiosity thrived.
The students learned about the incredible contributions of people of African descent, from trailblazers of the past to influential figures shaping our world today.
This workshop wasn't just about history; it was about connecting with different cultures, understanding shared humanity, and celebrating diversity.
A spokesperson said: “A massive thank you to Nadia for reinforcing these core values in such a fun and engaging way.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.