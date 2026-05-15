Thirteen talented dancers from Ivybridge Community College recently participated in an intensive workshop and performance event with the renowned Linden Dance Company.
Based in Birmingham, Linden Dance Company is a professional group with an exceptional track record of performance and community engagement.
Their unique ethos focuses on Contemporary and Afro-Fusion techniques, while prioritising positive physical and mental well-being—a truly inspiring approach for our students to experience.
Students learnt a complete dance piece in just one day, mastering complex new techniques, collaborated with dancers from South Dartmoor Community College, performed for the local community and parents during a spectacular evening of dance hosted at South Dartmoor.
The students showed great adaptability and professional flair showcasing their hard work alongside a professional company and their peers.
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