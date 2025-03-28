Ivybridge Town Council currently have three councillor vacancies open and wanted to share some insights from a current councillor about why they stepped up and what they love most about the role.
Councillor Tony Rea from the East Ward, who shares his experience and passion for serving the Ivybridge community.
He said: “What I enjoy most about the role is the chance to debate with others about plans about the future development of our town.
“Being a councillor has given me a chance to improve my self confidence, my committee chairing and public engagement skills giving me the opportunity of learning about how local democracy works.”
You can apply to become a councillor by visiting: https://www.ivybridge.gov.uk/vacancies
The deadline is Thursday April 17.