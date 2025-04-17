Ivybridge Young Farmers Club held their Dairy Stock Judging final recentlty and here are the results:

Juniors

Gold- Charlotte Horton

Silver-Connor Taylor

Bronze-Ollie Curtis

Novice

Gold- Fintan Foye

Intermediate

Gold- George Wells

Senior

Gold-Luke Andrews

Silver- Jasmine Mumford

Bronze- Chloe-Leigh Hammond

Overall points winner

Luke Andrews

A representative of the club said: “A big thank you to Paul Andrews for once again training us, the members have learnt so much and we are so grateful for all your help and guidance.

“A big thank you to The Andrew’s for hosting us this evening with a delicious hog roast and cake!”

To find out more about the club which is for 12 to 28 year olds email: [email protected]