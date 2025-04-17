Ivybridge Young Farmers Club held their Dairy Stock Judging final recentlty and here are the results:
Juniors
Gold- Charlotte Horton
Silver-Connor Taylor
Bronze-Ollie Curtis
Novice
Gold- Fintan Foye
Intermediate
Gold- George Wells
Senior
Gold-Luke Andrews
Silver- Jasmine Mumford
Bronze- Chloe-Leigh Hammond
Overall points winner
Luke Andrews
A representative of the club said: “A big thank you to Paul Andrews for once again training us, the members have learnt so much and we are so grateful for all your help and guidance.
“A big thank you to The Andrew’s for hosting us this evening with a delicious hog roast and cake!”