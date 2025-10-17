Ivybridge Young Farmers Club headed over to South Brent for their Club Lamb Stock Judging Final hosted by Ollie Cole and family
They would like to say a huge thank you for their hospitality and the delicious food and thanks also go to Rupert Shinner for giving up his time to judge the competition.
Here are the results from the evening of stock judging:
Senior- Chloe-Leigh Hammond (gold)
Intermediate -Charlotte Horton (gold) and Jacob Frost (silver)
Junior- Elin Stone & Gracie Curtis (gold) Jess Mallen (silver and Ollie Curtis (bronze)
Ivybridge Young Farmers Club meet Hunting Lodge on the fist Tuesday of each month at 8pm.
