THE owner of 1999 Jaguar XK8 convertible entered into the Charterhouse classic car auction on Thursday 9th March will generously give the vehicle proceeds to the Devon Air Ambulance Trust.
“It is such as kind gesture by the owner to support the Devon Air Ambulance Trust,” commented Richard Bromell. “And we are delighted to auction this car and will pull out every trick in the auction book to make sure it gets the best possible price.”
The 1999 Jaguar XK8 convertible is the perfect summer car.
Painted in Sapphire blue with a grey leather interior it has covered an average of just over 4,600 miles annually.
It comes with an electric hood, wind deflector, has recently had new tyres and brakes to keep it safe on the road and has a reserve price of £5,000 at the Charterhouse auction.
The owner, now in his 80’s, has always been keen on road safety as he worked in the police force as a traffic officer and vehicle examiner.
Knowing the Devon Air Ambulance saves many lives the owner said he could not think of a better group to donate his pride and joy to.
Viewing for this car at the Charterhouse classic and vintage car auction being held at the prestigious Haynes International Motor Museum is on Wednesday 8th March.
Alternatively, you can see the car and bid live online and follow the auction via www.charterhouse-auction.com
Richard Bromell and the team at Charterhouse, The Long Street Salerooms, Sherborne, Dorset are available for help and advice on 01935 812277 or via [email protected]