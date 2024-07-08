Local Ivybridge girl Honesty joined the Dame Hannah Rogers Trust recently and is loving her new job.
She started as a Support Worker in May and is working with young adults with disabilities in Arthur bungalow.
Honesty was brought up in Ivybridge so was always aware of Dame Hannahs. Having moved away to Plymouth for several years she is about to move back to Ivybridge with her partner.
Honesty said “I have really loved my first few weeks at Dame Hannahs particularly engaging with and getting to know the young adults in Arthur. I love how people-centred it is here and I am really enjoying being hands on and getting involved with all aspects of their lives. The induction was really helpful as well as the period of shadowing staff. There is so much to learn but I am really enjoying it.”
Visit: https://www.discoverhannahs.org/our-charity/work-for-us/positions