Cottages at East Charleton 1936. The nearest cottage is now called Canary Cottage. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Portrait photo of three grandchildren of Thomas Weymouth, solicitor of Kingsbridge. Harold, Gladys and Evelyn Allin, children of Rev and Mrs Allin of Alleron, Loddiswell. Eldest child holding a gun. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Milbay Sands, Salcombe. Small boat on the beach, children on the water. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

View of cliffs and foreshore west of Challaborough in Bigbury Bay ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )