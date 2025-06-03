Cottages at East Charleton 1936. The nearest cottage is now called Canary Cottage. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Portrait photo of three grandchildren of Thomas Weymouth, solicitor of Kingsbridge. Harold, Gladys and Evelyn Allin, children of Rev and Mrs Allin of Alleron, Loddiswell. Eldest child holding a gun. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Milbay Sands, Salcombe. Small boat on the beach, children on the water. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
View of cliffs and foreshore west of Challaborough in Bigbury Bay (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Small boats moored by the beach at Hope Cove (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
