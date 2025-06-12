Police teams in Plymouth will be staying on song to keep the community safe this summer.
Officers from local neighbourhood police teams will be joining colleagues from other parts of the area and specialist units to protect the public and make sure anyone causing a nuisance will face the music.
The popular Summer Sessions concerts return to the busy Plymouth Hoe area today (Thursday 12 June) and will run for four nights.
Big names like James, The Corrs, Snow Patrol and Texas will be playing gigs in the city this week and entertaining crowds of thousands of people. Gates open at 4pm and the music is expected to finish at around 10.30pm each day.
Inspector Greg Bridgett, who leads the neighbourhood officers in the Plymouth Hoe area, explained: “Our officers will be taking part in high visibility patrols and engaging with local residents, as well as the many visitors and tourists that the city attracts in the summer.
“Road closures will be in place for these events and we would ask people to allow extra time for their journeys. Please use public transport whenever possible, make sure your mobile phone is charged and arrange a meeting place with friends as you may not be familiar with the local area.
Insp Bridgett added: “There will be an increased police presence in the Hoe area and our officers are here to keep you safe and answer any questions you may have. Bag checks will be taking place at the music events and please help us by not consuming too much alcohol before you enter the concert area.
For more information about parking in the city (including Park & Ride services) please visit the Plymouth City Council website Car parks | PLYMOUTH.GOV.UK
To familiarise yourself with the rules around entry to the Summer Sessions events please check online Plymouth Summer Sessions
