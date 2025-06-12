Plymouth, Britain’s Ocean City, leads the way with a series of new opportunities opening to artists and creatives, bringing together the city’s top creative and scientific minds to tackle some of society’s most urgent questions
Internationally renowned artist and filmmaker, David Cotterell, will create a major new commission for Plymouth as part of ‘Sea for Yourself’ - the city’s new ambitious cultural programme that will use art and digital innovation to connect people with the UK’s first National Marine Park.
The four-year Sea for Yourself programme - supported by funding from Arts Council England and The National Lottery Heritage Fund - will use art, storytelling and digital innovation to reconnect people with the ocean. It is linked to Plymouth Sound National Marine Park, which was created to forge a new relationship between the city, its communities and the sea.
David said: “Sea for Yourself is a chance to build a completely new type of relationship between people and the sea.
“I want to create something open and accessible - something that uses animation, gameplay and narrative to help people experience the ocean with awe and urgency. Plymouth is the perfect city to do that.”
David was selected following a process of nominations from arts professionals based locally, across the UK and internationally after review by members of a commissioning advisory group [that was] set up to support Sea for Yourself.
Hannah Harris, CEO, Plymouth Culture, said: “Sea for Yourself places world-class creativity in direct conversation with Plymouth’s people and its ocean landscape.”
Two new opportunities opening to artists and creatives;
UK-wide Open Call: This commission invites artists and creative teams from across the UK to work with Plymouth communities and cultural partners over a sustained period to explore themes of cultural identity, belonging and marine citizenship. The commission will offer access to The Box’s archives and heritage collections to support creative development and community engagement.
Submissions open on Monday 23rd June and will close on 26 August.
Artist Residencies Devon & Cornwall Open Call: Aimed at creatives based in Plymouth, Devon and Cornwall, this opportunity will offer up to three Artist in Residence commissions. Open to all artforms, the residencies are designed to uncover and share personal and community stories that reflect Plymouth’s deep connection to the sea.
Submissions close on Monday 7th July.
Councillor Jemima Laing, Deputy Leader, Plymouth City Council, added: “We have long championed culture’s power to shape a fairer, greener city. Sea for Yourself shows exactly what that looks like in practice: globally significant art rooted in local stories, delivered in partnership, and open to everyone.”
Phil Gibby, Arts Council England’s Area Director for the South West, said:
“It’s exciting to see Plymouth Culture announce their first Sea for Yourself commission. With our £750,000 Place Partnership investment, they’re bringing together the city’s top creative and scientific minds to tackle some of society’s most urgent questions—from identity and citizenship to environmental responsibility and wellbeing.
“We know artists have a unique ability to shape place, shift perspectives, and break new ground. I’m looking forward to seeing how each response unfolds.”
