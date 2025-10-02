Thinking about Ivybridge Community College for your Year 6 child?
If you're exploring secondary school options, ICC would like to support you on that journey.
Following their recent Open Evenings, they are inviting parents and carers to join a Q&A session with Caroline Johnson, their Director of Transition.
These friendly, informative sessions offer an excellent opportunity to ask questions, gain clarity on the transition process, and learn more about what life at Ivybridge could be like for your child.
The available dates are: Tuesday 7, Tuesday 14 or Tuesday 21 between 4pm and 4.50pm.
