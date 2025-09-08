The RedPen Cafe is a two-hour face-to-face workshop moderated by Anne Rainbow.
It’s for everyone and anyone who likes to read, talk about the books they’ve read and to discuss with others what they’ve read and written.
Everyone is encouraged to bring along their recent reads.
It is a smorgasbord of activities and exercises to stimulate those present.
Looking at books written by the good and great and discussing what makes them such a good read.
Sharing material people have written and discussing the effect of such works on readers.
Flexing creative muscles with fun writing challenges – the outcomes from these exercises need not be shared.
At some meetings they are joined by a guest author who they quiz about their published book(s).
The discussions should encourage everyone to read and write more.
You might be new to writing, and maybe want to give it a go, but need support.
You might be an established writer already and would simply enjoy spending time in the company of other like-minded folk.
You might fit somewhere between those two extremes .
The workshops are held between 1.45pm and 3.45pm on alternate Wednesday afternoons at Thurlestone Church meeting room.
The Autumn terms dates for 2025 are: September 24, October 8 and 22, November 5 and 19 and December 3 and 17
There is a car park behind the meeting room, accessible via a track beside the church.
The cost is a £10 donation to church funds.
Refreshments also available: tea/coffee £1 or bring a flask of your favourite brew.
Between meetings Anne hosts RedPen Write-Ins seven days a week on Zoom between 9and 10am and 4 and 5pm.
