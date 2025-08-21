Sustainable South Hams and South Dartmoor Community Energy are hosting the 2025 South Hams Energy Assembly.
It is being held on Saturday October 18 between 9.30am and 3.30pm at Kingsbridge Community College.
The event aims to connect, support and inspire action to accelerate the transition to energy resilience in the South Hams.
There will be talks, an exhibition, workshops, discussions, networking and a lunch.
They are bringing together community organisations, councillors, rural businesses, housing associations and other local decision makers and interested individuals, together with experts from local energy organisations, installers and related companies.
