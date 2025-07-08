Wembury Environmental Group need your help to clear Himalayan Balsam from the River Yealm.
It is a non-native invasive species that is damaging river banks and crowding out native flora.
You are asked to bring wellies, gloves and water and there will be a health and safety brief by ParkLife SW.
They have organised several dates all starting at 10.30am-Upper Section Tuesday 15 and Thursday 17 July- call Julia Bertram 07811 677059
Mid Section Monday 28 and Thursday 31 July- call Charles Weston-Baker on 07931 664209 and Lower Section Friday 18 and Saturday 19 July- call Philip Parry-Smith on 07831 426372..
