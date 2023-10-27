Once upon a time, not so very long ago, I was a software designer. I’d just signed off on my biggest and most fraught project. As I sank into an armchair, my wife thrust a large tumbler of whisky into my hand and looked me straight in the eyes and she said, “get a life!” Her suggestion: that I write. And about the sea… Once I’d overcome the initial shock of her suggestion, I decided to give it a go. My original conception of the series was for a dozen books, which seemed incredibly daunting I have to say! I never expected this number to more than double and have followers around the world in many languages.