Residents at Beacon House recently had the chance to fulfil their heartfelt wishes as part of the care home’s, “Just One Wish Campaign.” The campaign is dedicated to making the personal dreams of residents come true, fostering joy, connection, and unforgettable experiences.
The latest wishes granted involved two of the Dartmouth Care home residents, Claire Hindom and Gill Cox, who both had a lifelong passion for horses and ponies.
Claire, an experienced huntswoman, and Gill, who bred ponies on her farm, were granted their wish to once again be surrounded by these majestic animals.
Their visit to the Riding for the Disabled Centre near Ugborough was a day filled with nostalgia, happiness, and heart-warming moments.
The experience was deeply moving for both residents.
Claire’s face lit up from the moment she arrived. She fondly recalled her days riding with the Dartmoor Hunt and her time volunteering with the Riding for the Disabled in Exeter. As she enjoyed afternoon tea, complete with small scones, shortbread, and chocolate yule log, Claire’s delight was evident. A special moment occurred when one of the ponies joined the group in the café for tea, much to Claire’s amusement. Reflecting on the experience, she said, “What a lovely treat, so lovely of the staff to think of me. I feel very lucky.”
Gill’s passion for ponies was reignited during the visit. Her natural connection with the animals was clear as she gently stroked the ponies, observing their behaviour with the familiarity of someone who had spent years in their company. The visit brought back memories of the palomino ponies she bred on her farm and her life spent with horses in America. She, too, enjoyed the delicious afternoon tea and watched with joy as small children interacted with the ponies. Her heartfelt reflection on the experience summed it up perfectly: “I loved seeing horses and being around them again. I used to ride a lot when I was younger, and it brought back such memories.”
The “Just One Wish Campaign” is an example of Beacon House’s commitment to providing exceptional care that extends far beyond day-to-day support. By working closely with residents and their families, the team at Beacon House ensures that each wish is thoughtfully planned and delivered with care, compassion, and attention to detail.
Sarah Tremlett, Registered Manager at Beacon House, said, “We are absolutely thrilled to have been able to fulfil Claire and Gill’s wishes. Their joy and excitement throughout the experience were heart-warming to witness. At Beacon House, we believe in making every moment count, and the 'Just One Wish Campaign' allows us to create truly special memories that residents and their families will cherish forever.”
The “Just One Wish Campaign” continues to demonstrate how small acts of kindness and personalised experiences can make a significant difference in the lives of care home residents. By turning wishes into reality.