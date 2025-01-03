Gill’s passion for ponies was reignited during the visit. Her natural connection with the animals was clear as she gently stroked the ponies, observing their behaviour with the familiarity of someone who had spent years in their company. The visit brought back memories of the palomino ponies she bred on her farm and her life spent with horses in America. She, too, enjoyed the delicious afternoon tea and watched with joy as small children interacted with the ponies. Her heartfelt reflection on the experience summed it up perfectly: “I loved seeing horses and being around them again. I used to ride a lot when I was younger, and it brought back such memories.”