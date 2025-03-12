According to KATS director Nate Fox, it was both the storyline and the toe-tapping music that drew him to the production. “Madness still pulls in huge audiences, as we saw last summer when they headlined Plymouth’s Summer Sessions. The atmosphere was electric—people just love their music," Nate said. "Madness was a tight-knit group of mates growing up in a part of London where community was key to their upbringing. These themes are woven into the show, making it relatable whether you're a Madness fan or not.”