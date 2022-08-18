“What does this mean for summer 2022? As we move back to pre-pandemic standards, nationally, overall results will be lower than in 2021 when teacher-assessed grades were used, but higher than in 2019 when external exams were last held. The approach exam boards take to grading will reflect a midpoint between summer 2019 and 2021. The government has stated that very few schools or colleges, if any, will get higher results than in 2021.