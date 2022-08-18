Subscribe newsletter
Kingsbridge Community College are celebrating their student’s A’ Level results.
Principal Tina Graham said: “This year students have sat full external examinations for the first time since 2019. We are exceptionally proud of how they approached their examinations and the results they have achieved reflect their hard work and tenacity. There is much to celebrate for this cohort, and their fantastic outcomes are a result all the work and effort that they have put into their 7 years in Secondary Education.
“The history of high academic performance has been continued at KCC and those with the highest grades, achieving a phenomenal 3 A* grades or more include: Jennifer Abrahall, Neva Fradd, Kate Lindeque, William Rew, Joe Wood, Rosie Young and Sam Gray. An incredible 63 students achieved at least one A or A* grade in their academic qualifications.
There were significantly notable performances in the Vocational Qualifications by Morgan Aylett, Liam Dyos, Josh Gilbert, Harry Kerecsenyi, Toby White, Jamie Williams, Teresa Omundi and Mabel Perez-Garcia. Overall, 50 students achieved a Distinction or Distinction* grade in Applied and Technical courses.
“There are so many individuals that we could name for their achievements; our congratulations and admiration go to all of our students who have conducted themselves brilliantly throughout their time with us at KCC.
It is also exceptionally pleasing that 91 per cent of students who have applied to University have achieved entry requirements for their chosen courses. Students have also secured a range of apprenticeship and employment positions, of which we are extremely proud.
“As you may be aware, the government have been working to bring grades back into line with the 2019 national GCSE results after two years of Teacher Assessed Grades. The government has stated that summer 2022 will be a transition year to reflect that we are in a pandemic recovery period. There will be more generous grading of exams this year compared to a normal exam year. In 2023 results will return to be in line with those in pre-pandemic years.
“What does this mean for summer 2022? As we move back to pre-pandemic standards, nationally, overall results will be lower than in 2021 when teacher-assessed grades were used, but higher than in 2019 when external exams were last held. The approach exam boards take to grading will reflect a midpoint between summer 2019 and 2021. The government has stated that very few schools or colleges, if any, will get higher results than in 2021.
“This year’s grades show that our students have been able to cope admirably with the disruption.”
