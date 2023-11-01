Kingsbridge Community College and Sixth Form will close tomorrow (Thursday November 2) due to the dangers posed by storm Ciaran.
Principal Tina Graham released a statement to parents today.
She said: "Following direction this afternoon from Devon County Council, KCC will be closed tomorrow in response to the high level of risk presented by storm Ciaran... KCC will be open on Friday 3rd November."
She continued: "As you are aware there is currently an amber weather warning in place as storm Ciaran moves towards Devon. An amber warning presents a risk to life, but there is also a large amount of uncertainty about this weather front which means it could increase to a red warning overnight. The combination of wind, rain, and the storm moving over warm sea waters increases risk of very high wind speeds, flooding and trees falling.
"An emergency strategy meeting has taken place today and it was agreed that we need to ensure school leaders fully appreciate that the current weather warning presents a risk to life and could worsen.
"Based on the information we have, Devon County Council have taken the decision today to ask all staff where possible to work from home."
The council advised schools to consider the high level of risk presented by the storm and make a decision today about their operations on Thursday.
Mrs Graham continued: "This potential risk to life means that we have taken the regrettable decision to close the college tomorrow. We do not do this lightly. The college will be shut to all students and staff.
"Work will be set according to the timetable of your child via Bromcom.
"Schools will be open on Friday 3rd November as we look forward to seeing the students back then."