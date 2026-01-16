The Watermark in Ivybridge is looking for the views of both users and non-users to help them to improve.
To do that they have brought out an online survey.
The Watermark, which opened in 2008, is one of Ivybridge’s key community hubs, offering a wide range of services and facilities including a library, coffee shop, cinema and performance space, business space, meeting and activity rooms, and spaces for hire by local groups, organisations, and private events.
It plays an important role in bringing people together and supporting community life in the town.
The name honours the town's historical connection to Stowford Paper Mill, famous for its intricate watermarks on high-quality paper, including government documents.
Watermarks included "John Allen Superfine" and "Ivy-Glen Linen," with brands like "Wykeham Bond" featuring the Portal family's castle insignia after Portals acquired the mill in 1924.
The last paper was produced there in 2013 and it was decommissioned the following year.
Ivybridge Town Council wants to ensure that The Watermark is a welcoming, well-used space that meets the needs of the community now and in the future.
Following the recent Devon County Council consultation on library services, and considering Local Government Reorganisation, the Council is reviewing how the building is used and considering a range of future scenarios.
Understanding what works well, what could be improved, and what would encourage greater use of The Watermark is a key part of this process.
Your feedback will help ensure the space remains relevant, accessible, and valuable to residents.
Feedback from this survey will also help inform the Town Council’s corporate strategic plan, which will guide long-term priorities, investment, and the sustainable growth of Ivybridge.
Further surveys will be launched in the coming months.
Your feedback matters and will help us to shape the future of The Watermark and its role within the town.
