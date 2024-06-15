Two South Hams people have been recognised in King Charles' birthday honours.
Mark Dowie, from Kingsbridge, is chief executive of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and has been awarded a CBE for services to maritime safety.
Louise Kelley, who lives in Ivybridge, works for Plymouth Council as Holiday and Food Insecurity Lead. She has been awarded an MBE for services to Health and Wellbeing after leading her team through the Covid pandemic. She also created the charity Food Aid Network - a collaboration of food support providers, local growers, distributors, retailers and organisations seeking to end food insecurity.
Louise said the honour came as a surprise.
"The letter was quite official, I thought I had got a parking fine or something, then when you open it up, you read it, you do a double take, you read it again and wonder if someone is making a prank on you," she told the BBC.
She helped set up walk-in food banks for hundreds of families and in 2014 she coordinated the city’s first free targeted Holiday Hunger Programme as part of Plymouth’s Fairness Commission Report.
Mark Dowie was appointed Chief Executive of the RNLI in May 2019, and is a former naval officer and company director. A keen sailor, he was also Lifeboat Operations Manager at Salcombe Lifeboat Station for two years.
He is married to Hazel and has three children.
Michael Williams from Exeter was awarded an MBE for his work in conservation and natural flood management, including the Lower Otter Restoration Project.