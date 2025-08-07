Members of the Kingsbridge Age Concern Memory Club enjoyed a sunny and sociable afternoon at Avon Mill Garden Centre during a recent minibus outing.
The group was warmly welcomed by Cheryl and her team, with special thanks given to Mike and Val, who helped make the afternoon enjoyable.
Avon Mill generously provided everything needed for a relaxing and sensory plant-potting session, held in a vibrant corner of the centre surrounded by giant-headed, shocking pink hydrangeas and the rich scents of summer flowers. With the sun shining, members were able to enjoy each other’s company while preparing plants to take home.
After the gardening activity, there was time to explore the garden centre and browse its colourful displays before tucking into slices of homemade cake and cream teas. The treats went down a storm, with one member joking that they 'probably wouldn’t need to eat again that day'.
The visit was the first of two planned outings to Avon Mill for the Memory Club, with a second to follow featuring a gentle riverside ramble through the idyllic wooded surroundings. That visit, too, is expected to end with more of Avon Mill’s famous cakes.
The Memory Club meets at Kingsbridge Care Hub on the first, third, fourth, and, in the case of a five-week month, the fifth Thursday of each month from 2.00pm to 4.00pm. Sessions are open to anyone who would benefit from social and mental stimulation, with or without their carers. The club offers a varied programme of activities designed to promote wellbeing and connection.
There is no charge to attend, although donations are welcome. Kingsbridge Age Concern is a self-funded local charity that provides vital support to older people in the community.
For more information, call the team on 01548 856650 or pop into the Care Hub.
