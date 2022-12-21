Kingsbridge Air Cadets are recruiting volunteers to get involved.
They are looking for Adult Volunteers, which play a vital part in delivering the cadet experience to the cadets on a weekly basis. Those that want to get involved can either join as a Civilian Instructor, or a uniformed staff member.
They are also looking for Civilian Committee Members, which play an integral part of ensuring that charities money is spent wisely in line with the overall objectives of the squadron.
The cadets request that these members attend 4 meetings a year and become a trustee of their charity.
The 1876 Kingsbridge Squadron is part of the Royal Air Force Air Cadets.
The cadets say: “The squadron is a safe, fun environment where young people can challenge themselves and develop teamwork and leadership skills through a variety of different activities.”
The Royal Air Force Air Cadets revolves around 3 main aims: to promote and encourage amoung young men and women a practical interest in aviation and the Royal Air Force (RAF); to provide training which will be useful in both the Armed Forces and civilian life, and to foster a spirit of adventure and to develop the qualities of leadership and good citizenship.
The squadron is open to new cadets, male and female, from the commencement of year 8 up until their 18th birthday, altohough some cadets who have met a set criteria may remain until their 20th birthday, supporting the squadron as a link between the cadets and adult volunteers.