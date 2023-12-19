Kingsbridge and Saltstone Caring held their increasingly popular annual Christmas Party earlier this month at the Tumbly Hill Centre.
More than forty Clients and Volunteers had a really festive Christmas Party with quizzes, carols and delicious food.
The scrumptious cream tea was generously donated by the Cottage Hotel, and everyone tucked into homemade mince pies and sausage rolls followed by a glass of Prosecco.
Thinking caps were donned for the quiz and crossword puzzle and one of the volunteers kindly brought in his keyboard to lead the carol singing.
They welcomed two students from Kingsbridge Community College who helped with making teas and connecting with our guests.