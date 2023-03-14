Brown Owl Sarah Stephens said: “The girls wanted to have a sponsored dancing night so with the help of Dave Crunchy Carrot Discos the girls danced for 90 minutes, all girls were awarded their fund raising badge and some also completed their extra charities badge”. It was a fun and lively night.
Brownies is Girlguiding UK’s section for girls age seven to 10. They hold regular meetings, special events, day trips, sleepovers, camps and holidays, Brownies learn new hobbies, play music, explore other cultures and get adventurous outdoors.
It’s a great opportunity for girls to make lots of friends, have lots of fun, develop their confidence and self-esteem, serve their community and learn about the world around them.